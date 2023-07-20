FDA approves non-hormonal medication to treat hot flashes caused by menopause

Hot flashes are often a part of the transition phase of menopause.

Menopause can creep up on you quickly, but there’s usually a warning sign women don’t like -- hot flashes.

Maria Lee said the first time she ever experienced menopause, she thought she was going to die.

"I was about to give a presentation to some new physicians, and I started sweating," she said. "I started thinking, am I really this nervous?”

She wasn't that nervous. The sweating was from a hot flash.

“They’re very unpredictable," Lee said. "They last a long time for me. Well, it feels like hours, but it’s maybe 10-15 minutes.”

Hot flashes can make a woman feel like her face is on fire. It can last for several minutes and occur several times a day. It can even disrupt a woman’s sleep. That’s known as night sweats.

But hope is on the horizon.

Dr. Sandra Hurtado, a UT Physicians gynecologist, was involved in the trial of Paroxetine, or Brisdelle, which is a one-a-day, non-hormonal medication that treats hot flashes. It was approved by the FDA in May.

“Many women are not able to take hormones to treat their hot flashes, and now we have a medication that is a neurokinin receptor antagonist that will block the hot flashes, and it’s not hormonal," she said.

Dr. Hurtado said once you're on the medication for a week, you start to notice a decrease in hot flashes.

"But they found that it was most advantageous once it had been taken for four weeks or more," she said.

This is welcomed news for many women like Lee.

“(Menopause) is normal, but do ask for help," she suggests to other women. "There is help out there for us, we don’t have to suffer alone.”

