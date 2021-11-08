Austin-area leaders encourage Texans to sign up for health insurance during 2022 open enrollment

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-area leaders on Monday encouraged Texans to sign up for health insurance during the 2022 open enrollment period.
Enrollment for 2022 health insurance plans on the Healthcare.gov Marketplace began on Nov. 1.
U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) spoke alongside Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Austin City Council member Greg Casar at the Foundation Communities' press conference on Monday. Doggett encouraged all of those who need health insurance to sign up.
"This is really about, do you have a family physician?" Doggett said. "Do you have a pathway to get the essential medicines that your family may need? Do you have access to mental health care and other kinds of health care services? All of this can come about by signing up under the Affordable Care Act."
Open enrollment season continues through Jan. 15, 2022. For more information, visit healthcare.gov.
Watch the full press conference here:
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: