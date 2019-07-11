For the next month and a half, you have more than 50 choices for health care. And federal, City and community leaders are spreading the message that open enrollment under the Affordable Care Act is here.

There are four carriers, 54 plans and pre-existing conditions are covered under the law. Foundation Communities, a local nonprofit, has dozens of trained staff on hand to help answer questions. You can also call 211 to contact Texas Health and Human Services.

RELATED:

Elizabeth Warren's health plan: $20 trillion, no middle class tax hike

US judge blocks Trump's health insurance rule for immigrants

"I think the first thing on your holiday shopping list for yourself and your family: health care protection. If you get that, there will be good reason to give thanksgiving joy just for that very reason," U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) said.

There are fewer days to sign up for health insurance this year. Open enrollment ends on Dec. 15.

You can find additional information, tips about applying and more at healthcare.gov.

WATCH: Tips on how to shop for health insurance

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

‘Today is a day of celebration’: Greg Kelley speaks with KVUE moments after conviction is overturned

TIMELINE: Greg Kelley case

Greg Kelley’s child sex assault conviction has been overturned

Vote Texas: Election Day 2019 state proposition results

Vote Texas: Election Day 2019 Williamson County, Travis County proposition results

Vote Texas: Election Day 2019 City of Austin proposition results