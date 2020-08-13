Now is the time to get your kids' physicals done, doctors say

A pediatrician is reminding parents to get their kids' physicals done, even if they aren't returning to in-person learning.

AUSTIN, Texas — There are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to kids and COVID-19. However, as kids return to school, whether it be virtual or in-person, a pediatrician said parents need to remember to bring kids in for their physicals.

"It's a big social experiment right now. We do think it's really important for kids to be social and be around other kids and get that socialization that's incredibly important for children," said Dr. Bradley Berg, with Baylor Scott & White. "However, it's also important to stay safe, especially from a public health standpoint."

Berg advised parents to keep up to date with check-ups and physicals.

"We realized that the beginning of school for a lot of parents is that trigger that says, 'I've got to get my sports physical done. I've got to get my annual physical done,'" said Berg. "And with children not going back to school right away this fall, that trigger may not be as visible as it usually is."

Berg said the vaccines kids get at these appointments will be needed, if and when kids return to the classroom.

"Get those vaccines done and get those well child visits done," Berg said.

He said by making sure your child is as healthy as they can possibly be, you're helping set them up for the best possible experience when they return to in-person learning.