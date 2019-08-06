AUSTIN, Texas — With just two weeks until the start of summer, it's a good time to start thinking about protecting your skin.

That's why the Skin Cancer Foundation and Walgreens will be having free skin cancer screenings this weekend.

"It's the most common cancer that is diagnosed in the U.S.," said Dr. Susan Sozier. "One out of five people will get a skin cancer before the age of 70."

If you have any questionable moles, a dermatologist can take a look at them.

The event is happening at Zilker Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Just head to the parking lot near the sand volleyball courts.

Event organizers say visitors will be able to enter a special RV with private exam rooms, where trained dermatologists can provide free full-body screenings.

Experts will also be on-site to advise patients which sunscreen is best for their skin, the importance of early skin cancer detection and how to best treat sunburn.

Dr. Dozier says the best recommendation is prevention.

"Use your sunscreen, protective clothing, try to avoid the sun and see your dermatologist if there's something you're worried about," said Dr. Dozier.

For more information, visit the Destination Healthy Skin website.

