Experts share the summer stressors that can worsen eating disorders

AUSTIN, Texas — For those struggling with an eating disorder, summertime gatherings where they are surrounded by food and warm weather outfits can be triggering.

Summer is a season of body comparison, with more people out on the lakes and at pool parties. That can impact those struggling with an eating disorder, and experts say this time of the year can also be a higher risk period for teens and college-aged students to develop eating disorders.

Dr. Allison Chase, the regional clinical director for Eating Recovery Center and Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center in the Texas region, said eating disorders are incredibly complex, as they are a combination of a very significant biological genetic predisposition as well as environmental factors.

"It's just important to point that out that it's not sort of as simple as what's in our environment or the time of year, necessarily, as there are all these other factors," Chase said. "But with that said, there is no doubt that with the pressures that come along with what one wears – and maybe it's less clothes, especially since it's so incredibly hot here in the Austin."

In the summer, there is a lack of structure and routine that can lead some people to go deeper into their eating disorder to feel a sense of control. There is also a lack of oversight. Parents may still have to work and teachers aren't seeing their students every day to notice a change in behaviors or physical appearance.

"It's really important that there's somebody that's staying tuned in and keeping track because we do know that once eating disorders get started and behaviors start increasing, those really unhealthy behaviors, we've got really unhealthy bodies as well as emotional states," Chase said.

Chase said health professionals have typically seen a higher percentage of females with eating disorders compared to males. However, that doesn't mean they're not also seeing eating disorders in the male population, ranging in ages.

There are red flags to look out for if you are concerned about a loved one. These includes changes in eating behaviors like increased restriction, not eating foods they used to or eating in a more hidden and secretive way.

"Keep an eye out and looking for changes in the way the way your loved one, your child, adolescent, young adult is interacting with you," Chase said. "Are you noticing increased anxiety? Maybe increased depression or withdrawal? Not wanting to get out of bed, spending more time avoiding the things that they used to."

When it comes to treatment options available, experts say that early treatment for an eating disorder is the best chance for lasting recovery.

"We need to start addressing that right away. It's very, very important, and it could start just with a simple assessment. It's one of the things that we provide at the recovery center. It's a free assessment," Chase said.

For those interested in scheduling a free assessment, more information can be found on the Eating Recovery Center's website.

