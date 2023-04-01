Participating in 'Dry January' can have health benefits

"Patients can experience better sleep, more energy during the day," said one local doctor.

AUSTIN, Texas — "Dry January" is underway. It’s an opportunity for the social drinker to cut back on alcohol for the month.

Medical experts say this Dry January can have some health benefits.

"A lot of time, patients can experience better sleep, more energy during the day – things like that," said Dr. Jacob Dennington, a family medicine physician with Austin Diagnostic Clinic, adding, "All of a sudden, instead of having two or three at outings, you might be satisfied in having one, which is good for reducing toxins in your body, reducing calories, which can thereby reduce weight and such."

Chris Marshall is the founder of Sans Bar in East Austin, a bar that serves only alcohol-free drinks.

"All alcohol-free – the drinks that we make here are elevated," Marshall said. "They are interesting. They are adult but they are alcohol-free."

Marshall, who is 16 years sober, said he wanted to create an atmosphere where you don't need alcohol to have fun.

"It sounds like any other bar in America. There are glasses clinking. There are people talking, and you can hear the sound of someone shaking a cocktail," he said. "It's a place where people can authentically connect with one another."

Marshall believes Dry January is a great idea for a fresh start to the new year and there are benefits of cutting back on alcohol.

"If we can reduce unhealthy things we are putting into our body, the better," he said. "Again, if you just take a weekend off, it's a good thing to do."

Medical experts encourage people who may have more of a serious drinking problem to seek medical help before making any major changes.

