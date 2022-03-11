Austin area schools receive drug disposal packets from Texas attorney general's office

Prescription drug disposal packets are being passed out at high school football games in the hopes of curbing opioid misuse among minors.

AUSTIN, Texas — Law enforcement and school leaders are still sounding the alarm, after a spike in overdose deaths among teens in Central Texas.

Now, officials are using high school football games to educate teens about the dangers of opioids.

It's all a part of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's initiative called Friday Night Lights Against Opioids.

"When we have our biggest crowds together in every community, really is at a football game," said Eanes ISD Athletic Director Callan Nokes.

A vital lesson was shared at Chaparral Stadium Thursday night.

"We felt like it would be a positive thing for us to get those handed out to all the people who are attending the game tonight," said Nokes.

Eanes ISD is one of the many Texas school districts participating in Friday Night Lights Against Opioids. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office launched the program to curb prescription drug misuse among teens.

"It is my hope and prayer that this program will aid in fighting the opioid epidemic that has claimed far too many young lives across our great state," said AG Paxton previously said.

Prescription drug disposal packets are being passed out at high school football games. They're supposed to safely dispose of prescription medications with the goal of hopefully saving lives.

Glen West with the Texas High School Coaches Association said more and more young people are being harmed by opioids.

"We have been told that 75% of the overdose deaths have to do with opioids. So it's just really, really in a crisis state," said West.

So, Eanes ISD plans to pass out the disposal packets at the end of games, in the hopes of protecting young people in the community.

"Hopefully they become more aware and conscious of the dangers of experimenting with drugs that were not prescribed to them for a medical reason," said Nokes.

State and school officials plan to pass out an estimated 3.5 million of these packets between October and December of this year.

