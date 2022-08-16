Doctors are worried about hearing loss among students

Hearing loss can impact learning, especially among kindergarten and elementary school children who are at a critical age.

Parents are focused on getting kids prepared for school, and doctors say part of that preparation should include getting kids ears screened.

Doctors from the Mayo Clinic say there is one big culprit for hearing loss among children.

"One of the major issues we're seeing right now are children who listen to MP3 players or iPods very loudly for long periods of time," Dr. Kelly Conroy, an audiologist with the Mayo Clinic.

So, what's too loud?

According to a chart from Yale University, anything above 80 decibels can result in hearing loss.

For example, a jet engine is around 140 decibels. City traffic is around 85 decibels, depending on how close you are to a source. Normal conversation is between 60 to 70 decibels.

A simple test is to hold your headphones in front of you at arms length while music plays. If you can hear it, it's too loud.

