Travis County to hold town hall about diversion center pilot program

Travis County holding town hall for future mental health diversion center.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County is holding a town hall on Tuesday, July 25, for citizens to receive updates and make their voices heard about a future mental health diversion center and diversion center pilot program.

Officials say the diversion center would divert Central Texans in mental crises and accused of misdemeanor crimes from going to jail and instead get them the psychiatric help they need.

Travis County says diversion systems across the country have been proven to be a cost effective way to reduce crime and improve public safety, while also ensuring that people with behavioral and mental health conditions are receiving the treatment they need to reenter society and not recidivate.

The KVUE Defenders reported in February 2023 that around 40% of the people in Travis County jails deal with mental health issues. In March, the Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a resolution that told staff to search for locations and funding to create a central booking and diversion center.

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon has also voiced his support for the diversion center. Chacon told the commissioner's court in March, "We know we aren't going to arrest our way out of these issues."

The town hall is Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Travis County Administration Building. Members of the community will receive updates on the Travis County Diversion Center and Diversion Pilot planning and get any questions they may have answered.