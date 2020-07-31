Dell Children's launches first pediatric heart transplant program in Central Texas

The program is the result of a partnership between the Texas Center for Pediatric and Congenital Heart Disease at Dell Children's and UT Health Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Dell Children's Medical Center announced some big news for Central Texas children in need of heart transplants.

The new program will start evaluating and listing children and adolescents in need of a new heart.

"This is a major step in Dell Children’s effort to provide the best care for the most complex cardiac cases in the region," said Christopher M. Born, the president of Dell Children’s. "This has been an ambitious goal of our cardiac and clinical leaders. We are extremely proud of our team of skilled experts who have dedicated their careers to treating children with heart failure."

"Dell Children’s pediatric heart transplantation program is a pivotal life-extending surgery for children with advanced heart failure," said Dr. Chesney Castleberry, the medical director of the Pediatric Heart Failure and Transplant Program. "From careful evaluation of a child's condition, through surgery and follow-up care, we are dedicated to providing the highest level of specialized care for our patients and families right here in Central Texas."

According to Dell Children's, it is the only pediatric hospital in Central Texas offering comprehensive heart care for newborns, infants and adolescents.