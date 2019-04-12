AUSTIN, Texas — Dell Children's mobile health care bus is bringing doctors to kids and helping an under-served community.

Dell Children’s Medical Center is partnering with Texas Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) by offering appointment-based primary care pediatric health care for WIC clients.

"We're a low-income family right now. It's, you know, strapped and I think it's nice to be able to have that opportunity take my son in when I really want him to be seen," said Robyn Wabindato, a patient's mom.

"Regardless of where children grow up, the ZIP code they grew up in, how much money their parents have, the language their grandmothers speak, the color of their skin, that everyone deserves to have high quality, professionally health and social care," said Dr. Michael Hole, a pediatrician on Dell Children’s Health Express and an assistant professor of pediatrics, population health, and public policy at Dell Medical School and LBJ School of Public Affairs.

Dr. Hole said the new partnership helps take care of the most vulnerable kids and the bus is meant to travel closer to families who don't have a way to get to the doctor.

"[The] majority of the families that we serve are under-insured or un-insured. Most of them live below the federal poverty line, which means they are facing potential food insecurity, housing insecurity," Dr. Hole said.

"I think it's important to get regular check-ups, especially when you're little," Wabindato said. "It's so nice to have something that available to us. If you're short on funds, you know, it's just a great thing for our community."

The mobile clinic will be on-site at the northwest Austin WIC office every first Tuesday of the month. The northwest Austin WIC office serves approximately 5,000 clients a month, according to a press release.

The mobile unit is staffed with experts in pediatric care, including board-certified pediatricians, registered nurses, medical assistants and social work service providers. Services include well-child checks, including immunizations and acute care.

“Every child deserves high-quality health care. At Dell Children’s, it’s our honor to partner with WIC and broaden our reach to an underserved community. This monthly service will ensure that more children have direct access to comprehensive, ongoing health care services,” said Chris Born, president of Dell Children’s Medical Center.

To make an appointment with the Dell Children's Express, call (512) 324-0060.

