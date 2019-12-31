PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — According to a court affidavit, Michael Egwuagu had a "crisis" Friday morning before allegedly stabbing and killing his older sister, Jennifer Ebichi, that evening.

The officers who took statements Friday night did not detail what kind of crisis happened, but experts with Integral Care in Austin said people can go through crises after traumatic events or big life changes.

"A person in a mental health crisis may have a hard time handling everyday things like relationships, parenting and going to work or school," Anne Nagelkirk, the director of communications and engagement for Integral Care, said in an email of resources at the agency.

WATCH: Sister allegedly killed by brother near Lake Pflugerville

RELATED: Former UTSA football player was ‘having a crisis’ before he stabbed, killed pregnant sister, affidavit says

Integral Care works with the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and the Austin Police Department and its Crisis Intervention Training. As part of Integral Care's services, they have a 24/7 hotline for crisis support, psychiatric emergency services, a mobile crisis outreach team and mental health first aid classes.

The hotline and mobile outreach team work together on crisis situations. The hotline is available for over-the-phone support, while the outreach team addresses crises in person.

TCSO Crisis Intervention Training provides specialized tools for officers – but TCSO doesn't claim to be the foremost authority on mental health crises and diverts all questions to Integral Care and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Integral Care narrowed down what a mental health crisis may look like:

Feeling like you can no longer deal with life

Giving away things that mean a lot to you

Seeing or hearing things that others don’t

Having thoughts of killing yourself or others

Feeling people are out to get you

Pulling away from family and friends

Using drugs and alcohol

If you know somebody dealing with a mental health crisis, call the 24-hour hotline at (512) 472-4357.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin ranked one of the rudest cities in America: Survey

Austin's beloved graffiti park set to open in 2020, report says

Two Texas Longhorns sent home, will not play in Valero Alamo Bowl for 'violating team rules'

Man dies in 'industrial accident' in Hutto