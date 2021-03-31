With COVID-19 part of daily life, Austin cardiologist reminds people to get regular check-ups

The coronavirus can make heart issues a more pressing matter.

AUSTIN, Texas — With COVID-19 a constant concern these days, an Austin cardiologist said now is not the time to miss your regular checkups.

Dr. Paul Tucker is with St. David's South Austin Medical Center. He said the coronavirus can cause blood clots, which in turn can lead to heart attacks.

That's why people with risk factors – like those with high blood pressure or high cholesterol and smokers – need to see a cardiologist or at the very least their primary care physician.

Tests like an electrocardiogram, or EKG, can detect heart problems. Tucker said more complex tests can show other issues.

"We use a test called the calcium score. It's just – it's not the calcium in your blood. It's a measure of calcified plaque in your heart arteries. And there are tons of places around town that do it, usually for under $100. And it gives you – it gives us another example of risk," he said.

Tucker said if you're having symptoms like shortness of breath, pressure in your chest, sweating or nausea that last for a few minutes and are severe, call 911.