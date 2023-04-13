Austin City Council passes resolution to prioritize Narcan access

The item also supports training community partners and local business owners in the areas where opioid use is the highest on the use and administration of Narcan.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is prioritizing community access to Naloxone, also known as Narcan.

During Thursday's city council meeting, a resolution brought forward by Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly (District 6) passed unanimously. The resolution aims to ensure that Austin-Travis County EMS and other departments have consistent funding to acquire Narcan to use to assist those in the community at risk of overdosing.

Narcan is a nasal spray that has been approved for over-the-counter use and helps reverse the effects of opioids, allowing users to regain consciousness and breathe normally.

“With the opioid epidemic affecting many parts of the country, including Austin, Narcan has become an increasingly important tool for first responders to save lives," Kelly said. "Narcan can even be administered by members of the public who have been trained to use it correctly and when they have access to it. By quickly reversing the effects of an overdose, Narcan can prevent fatalities and give individuals a second chance at recovery and life."

The resolution also supports distribution and training community partners and local business owners in the areas where opioid use is the highest on the use and administration of Narcan.

According to a release from the City of Austin, Narcan has been proven to reduce opioid deaths by up to 50%.

The City Manager will return to the Public Safety Committee with an update regarding Narcan funding and resources no later than July 28.