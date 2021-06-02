YMCA of Austin offering free, drop-in child care for parents needing to attend COVID-19 vaccination appointments

YMCA officials said parents can drop off their kids, from ages two months to 12 years old, in the Y Child Watch during operating hours at any of seven area branches.

AUSTIN, Texas — The YMCA of Austin announced Wednesday it is offering free, drop-in child care during June for parents that need to make COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

YMCA officials said parents can drop off their kids, from ages two months to 12 years old, in the Y Child Watch during operating hours at any of seven area branches. Those participating branches are:

East Communities YMCA, 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd., 512-933-9622

Hays Communities YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., 512-523-0099

North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg Ln., 512-973-9622

Northwest Family YMCA, 5807 McNeil Dr., 512-335-9622

Southwest Family YMCA, 6219 Oakclaire Dr., 512-891-9622

Springs Family YMCA, 27216 RR 12 South, 512-894-3309

TownLake YMCA, 1100 W. Cesar Chavez, 512-542-9622

“We understand how important vaccinations are in helping our community stay healthy and recover from the pandemic,” said YMCA of Austin President and CEO Kathy Kuras. “By opening Y Child Watch to the community, we want to make it easier for parents to be able to access the many available vaccination opportunities in our area.”

Child Watch schedules are listed at https://www.austinymca.org/locations.

YMCA officials said that masks are no longer required in YMCA of Austin branches for "those who are vaccinated and/or for those with medical conditions or disabilities preventing them from wearing a mask." However, masks are highly encouraged for those who are not fully-vaccinated, including children. If parents or children are not vaccinated, the YMCA encourages visitors to wear a mask and practice social distancing.