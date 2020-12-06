Workers test positive for COVID-19 at several San Marcos businesses; 82 new cases for Hays County

Several downtown restaurants and bars have made posts on social media about staff members testing positive or showing symptoms.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — At least a dozen San Marcos businesses have taken to social media in the last week to announce temporary closures due to COVID-19, whether a staff member tested positive or owners are taking extra precautions.

Currently in Hays County there are 306 active cases, 82 more cases than Wednesday. According to San Marcos Emergency Management, 135 of those active cases are in San Marcos.

"We've seen a huge increase in the cases across the county just in the last couple of days," said Nicole Ingle, Emergency Management coordinator. "We've had an increase in over 70 cases. At least 25 Hays County businesses have come forward with an employee testing positive."

Here's a list of the San Marcos locations that made social media posts for temporary re-closures due to COVID-19:

San Marcos city officials held a special meeting on Thursday to address the recent uptick of cases.

"That's something that I've been asking for – is this our front line workers? It turns out it is," said Mayor Jane Hughson. "Keep in mind for San Marcos, a lot of the people testing positive is in the 20-29 age group."

