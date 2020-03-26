NEW YORK — Workers in at least ten Amazon warehouse locations across the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple national news outlets.

CNN, CBS News and The Washington Post reported that workers tested positive for COVID-19 at Amazon warehouses and shipping facilities across the country in Staten Island, New York; Queens, New York; Joliet, Illinois; Moreno Valley, Calif.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Shepherdsville, Ky.; Brownstown, Mich.; Oklahoma City, Okla.; Katy, Texas; and Wallingford, Conn.

The company said the Queens facility was closed for additional cleaning. Workers were sent home during that process with full pay, CNBC reported.

“We are supporting the individual who is now in quarantine,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC. “Since the early days of this situation, we have worked closely with local authorities to proactively respond, ensuring we continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates and we’re following all guidelines from local officials about the operations of our buildings.”

On Saturday, Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos wrote a letter to employees, claiming orders for "millions of face masks" for employees and contractors who cannot work from home have been placed. However, due to the global shortage of medical supplies, Bezos wrote very few of the orders have been filled.

"When our turn for masks comes, our first priority will be getting them in the hands of our employees and partners working to get essential products to people," Bezos said.

The founder said preventative health measures are taking place in their sites around the world like, "Increasing the frequency and intensity of cleaning to adjusting our practices in fulfillment centers to ensure the recommended social distancing guidelines."

The news of the positive coronavirus cases in several warehouses comes after the company announced plans to hire 100,000 employees to meet online shopping demands.

