Williamson County moves to yellow phase of COVID-19 transmission

The color-based phase guidelines are for individual actions and behaviors based on levels of risk of exposure in the community.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, Williamson County announced a move to the Yellow Phase of COVID-19 transmission.

This is the first time the county will be in this phase since Nov. 4, 2020.

The Yellow Phase means that there is moderate spread of the coronavirus with incident rates below seven and a positive test percentage below 10% for 14 consecutive days in Williamson County. The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for TSA Region O has also been below 15% since Jan. 23.

Williamson County says the color-based phase guidelines are not changes to local rules or regulations for businesses. These guidelines are for individual actions and behaviors based on levels of risk of exposure in the community

“Our collective vaccination efforts are working, and we thank the Williamson County community for making great progress in getting vaccinated and reducing the spread of COVID-19,” said Derrick Neal, WCCHD executive director. “We encourage all those who are eligible, including those 12 years and older, to take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated now so they can head into summer safely.”

Williamson County's COVID-19 dashboard now reflects the yellow phase updates and, starting June 1, future dashboard data updates will happen once a week, on Mondays.