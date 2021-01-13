Williamson County develops COVID-19 vaccination plan

The vaccination plan includes working with the County's private partners to staff five fixed locations and several large-scale sites across the county.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County announced it has submitted its COVID-19 vaccination plan to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for approval. The plan will go into effect if the State allocates vaccines to the County.

The plan includes agreements with Curative Medical Associates Inc. and Family Hospital Systems to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Family Hospital Systems already has a contract with Williamson County to administer vaccines to first responders in Phase 1A. Williamson County’s plan targets residents that fall in the Sate’s Phase 1B group. The county has approximately 120,000 residents who qualify for the vaccine in Phase 1B.

The vaccination plan includes working with the County's private partners to staff five fixed locations and several large-scale sites across the county. Locations are planned in Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, North Austin and Taylor. The plan also includes utilizing a mobile vaccination van to address homebound elderly and rural populations.

“We have been proactive in creating a plan and we are ready. We are working diligently to get the vaccine as soon as possible to our residents; however, we are relying on the State of Texas to provide us with the vaccine,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey. “Williamson County excels at working in partnerships and collaborating with others in order to bring needed services to our residents. With this plan, we think we have a great way to reach all areas of the county.”

County officials will post information on their COVID-19 information page when the State gives vaccines to Williamson County and the plan is activated. This information will include how to register for the vaccine.