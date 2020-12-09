Williamson County officer Susan Roberts dies after battle with COVID-19

“Officer Roberts was a mother, grandmother, & a great grandmother and will be sorely missed by all,” Sheriff Robert Chody said.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of officer Susan Roberts, who died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Roberts, who worked in the county jail system’s corrections bureau, was hospitalized last week while at work and died on Saturday morning, Sheriff Robert Chody said in a Facebook post.

“Officer Roberts was a mother, grandmother, & a great grandmother and will be sorely missed by all,” Chody said.

The sheriff said Roberts has a son who is also an officer and found out the news while he was working on Saturday.

An earlier post from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Association asked for prayers as Roberts battled COVID-19. The association said it is a line of duty death.

“Please join us in sending prayers to the Roberts family, as well as her Wilco family in this time of mourning,” it said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “She was and will continue to be loved and remembered by many at Sheriff's Office.”

Multiple groups are in contact with the association to provide support for the Roberts family.

As of Friday, Williamson County has reported 8,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 134 deaths. At least 7,933 people have recovered from the virus.