Williamson County following Gov. Abbott's order to allow 100% capacity for businesses

GEORGETOWN, Texas — It was around a year ago that event after event, state after state and town after town had businesses shut down in the masses.

The same went for the businesses on the Georgetown Square. But it's recently started to liven up a bit, as more people start to feel comfortable eating out at restaurants.

After Gov. Greg Abbott's order went into effect on March 10, lifting the statewide mask mandate as well as restrictions on businesses, Williamson County said it would follow those orders and allow businesses to lift restrictions if they wanted.

"What I would say is that residents have a opportunity to choose. It's not a state mandate or a local mandate, but it's the opportunity to make wise decisions," said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell. "Some of the residents are comfortable with masks, without masks. I would encourage them to continue to take the safety precautions necessary. And if you're inclined to get vaccinated, let's get in line and let's get that done. We're closer to the end of this pandemic if we'll work together and be smart."

Williamson County government buildings and facilities also will be open to the public at 100% capacity with no additional requirements to enter buildings, according to a release from the county.

Additionally, the reopening of all county buildings and facilities includes all Williamson County parks and trails.

Among other things, all group pavilion rentals will return to original occupancy limits. Overnight campsites at Berry Springs Park and Preserve and Williamson County Expo Center will be available for use.

For Gumbo's North on the Georgetown Square, it'll continue to require employees to wear masks, but is welcoming all customers mask on, or off.

"We are going to strongly advise that anyone does wear a mask, but ultimately it is up to them. If they choose to not, we're not going to stop them," said general manager Travis Page. "Our staffs are still going to be wearing masks for their protection, and we just feel like it's the right move at this time."

Page added it's started to get busier on the weekends, and now they're optimistic for the future.

"We want everyone here on the Square to survive, so more capacity should be good for everybody as far as that's concerned," Page said. "And I think the businesses here have done a really good job about being innovative and doing things that are a little bit different. That's kind of helped bring some life to the Square during all this. So hopefully that trend continues as well."