As vaccine demand drops, Williamson County provider tells State not to send more doses

Curative had to request the Texas Department of State Health Services not send 11,000 more vaccine doses this week.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County COVID-19 vaccine provider Curative said it has a surplus of vaccines and had to tell the State of Texas not to send 11,000 more doses this week.

According to Curative, the provider has had a surplus for around two weeks now as the trend has shifted from a lack of supply to a lack of demand.

“We had to deny allocations from the State for upwards of 11,000 doses this week because we simply don’t have the demand to administer all of them,” Curative told KVUE on May 4. “We encourage anyone who needs a vaccine to come by our sites during operation hours or make an appointment at curative.com.”

For those looking to get vaccinated, Curative, along with several other providers, are now accepting both appointments as well as walk-ups in the Austin area.

Curative’s Austin-area COVID-19 vaccine sites are located at Dell Diamond in Round Rock and the GISD Athletic Complex in Georgetown.

Curative was scheduled to receive 5,000 Moderna doses and 11,700 Pfizer doses from the State this week.

DSHS data shows 50% of eligible Texans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while around 36% are fully vaccinated. In Williamson County, 56% of the eligible population has received at least one shot, and 39% are fully vaccinated.

According to a report, last week was the first time since Texans started getting vaccinated for COVID-19 in mid-December that there was an excess of supply. Mass vaccination sites have reported a decrease in demand as more Texans get their shots.

On April 16, Williamson County closed its waitlist and told KVUE it expects to close its three mass vaccination sites soon.

"Once those hub locations step down, we will be pushing the vaccine back into the local clinics, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and my HEB ... and they'll be vaccinating in the local stores," said Williamson County Judge Gravell. "I believe now by Memorial Day ... the end of May ... that we will have vaccinated every adult in the county that wants to receive a vaccine."

Gravell thanked Curative for the company's help running mass vaccination sites in the county.

"Folks, it was like the field of dreams. All of the people, the participants, the parties came together and they built it," Gravell said.