Williamson County launches wait list for COVID-19 vaccine registration

More than 100,000 people have signed up for the wait list, officials said.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County's judge announced Feb. 8 that the county is now handling the COVID-19 vaccine wait list for all healthcare providers there.

As of noon on Feb. 8, residents who want to be placed on the waitlist can go to Wilco.org to sign up.

"Regardless of which provider you may be vaccinated with in the days ahead or which provider will be providing vaccinations, Williamson County will be maintaining that database of the waiting list," Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell announced in the virtual press conference.

Previously, Family Hospital Systems, the designated vaccine hub in Williamson County, was handling the wait list. The judge said that everyone who had already registered through Family Hospital Systems will be imported into the Wilco.org wait list.

Once you have registered, you will be able to check to make sure your information is correct later. If you end up getting vaccinated elsewhere, the Williamson County judge said you'll also be able to remove yourself from the wait list. You cannot check your place in line through the portal, the judge said.

So far, more than 100,000 people have signed up for the wait list, Judge Gravell said.

The judge also had an update on a call center set up in Williamson County to assist with vaccine-related questions. He said that in three days, 16,303 phone calls have been received. The number is 512-943-1600 and the call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Call center representatives assist residents by walking them through the process of signing up for the vaccine wait list.

Residents should keep in mind that only those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B are eligible for coronavirus vaccine shots at this time. Phase 1A includes healthcare workers and first responders. Phase 1B includes:

People 65 years old and older

People 16 years old and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the coronavirus, including but not limited to: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Solid organ transplantation Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus

