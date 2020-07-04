WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A new coronavirus model from the University of Texas model predicts confirmed cases in Williamson County will rise to 100,000.

County Judge Bill Gravell said on Tuesday the UT model predicts 100,000 coronavirus cases in Williamson County by early June, according to our partners at Austin American-Statesman.

“Death projections are in the hundreds,” Gravell reportedly said during a county commissioners meeting.

The UT model predicts about 500 people in Williamson County will need ventilators, the Statesman reported. A climb in cases is expected to begin around April 14 and peak in mid-May to early June.

The model also shows the number of people who will require hospitalization will be close to 5,000, including 787 patients who will be in intensive care.

On Tuesday, the Williamson County and Cities Health District announced a fourth death due to coronavirus and also confirmed six new COVID-19 cases in the county. This brings the total number of confirmed cases up to 87 in the county.

On Tuesday, the Commissioners Court approved $2.5 million to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Some money will be spent on resources for first responders such as personal protective equipment like masks and gowns, as well as on test kits and overtime for county staff responding to coronavirus-related matters, according to county spokesperson Connie Odom.

“Right now we are under a declaration that may allow for reimbursement from FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency],” Odom said. “That reimbursement may be up to 75% of eligible expenses.”

