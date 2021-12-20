Williamson County confirms first case of COVID-19 omicron variant

Health officials are recommending that residents continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including getting vaccinated, to prevent the spread of omicron.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) announced Monday that it has been notified of confirmed lab results indicating the presence of the omicron variant in a Williamson County resident.

WCCHD did not indicate where in Williamson County the resident lives but continued to urge everyone to get tested for COVID-19 before gathering or traveling for the holidays and to continue practicing safety protocols such as wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

“Vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow transmission, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging,” Dr. Amanda Norwood, the local health authority and medical director for WCCHD, said in a statement. “COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and death. Everyone five years and older are encouraged to protect themselves from COVID-19 by getting fully vaccinated, and everyone ages 16 years and older should get a booster shot when eligible.”

Not much is known about the severity of disease with the omicron variant, but preliminary reports indicate it is highly transmissible. Common symptoms caused by the omicron variant include cough, congestion, runny nose and fatigue.

WCCHD provides free COVID-19 vaccinations at its clinics. No identification or insurance is required. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call 512-943-3600 or visit www.wcchd.org/COVID-19.

You can also text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) for English or VACUNA (822862) for Spanish to find vaccines, child care and free rides to clinics, or you can call 1-833-832-7067 toll-free for referral to a local vaccine provider.

Call center support is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m⁠ until ⁠6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Spanish language and other translators are available to help callers find a nearby clinic.

In Travis County, health officials first confirmed three likely omicron cases on Dec. 13.