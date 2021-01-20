Williamson County activates COVID-19 vaccination plan

The county anticipates 6,000 doses by week's end.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County is getting ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine after a delay on Monday.

At the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex off West Parmer Lane, dozens of orange-and-white traffic cones mark off parts of an empty parking lot, white signs lie flat and white tents cover metal chairs and tables. That's the county's vaccination hub, run by Family Hospital Systems, where Jen Stratton, the director of communication, said her staffers were ready to administer thousands of shots on Monday.

Then they were notified the COVID-19 vaccines were delayed.

Stratton said now, they expect the 6,000 doses of Moderna from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) sometime this week.

"This is an unprecedented rollout. We are certainly grateful for the work that the State Department of Health Services is doing, trying to get 254 counties and the various hubs everything that they need to get vaccines in arms. And that's all we're trying to do at Family Hospital Systems is just continue to be the trusted community partner that we are honored to be and making sure that we've got our systems in place and ready to go and we are ready to serve our community," said Stratton.

On Tuesday, Williamson County also activated its vaccination plan. This plan targets the vaccine for people in the Phase 1B group.

Phase 1B includes people who are 65 and older and people who are 16 and older with at least one chronic illness. Chronic illness includes cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, heart conditions, obesity and pregnancy.

Those who qualify for this vaccination plan can get vaccinated at Sun City Ballroom, located at 2 Texas Drive in Georgetown, as soon as the county receives the vaccine. Vaccinations will be provided through the weekend while supplies last.

Appointments and confirmations are needed before vaccinations are administered at both the Sun City and Kelly Reeves locations. To register, visit here. Residents who need assistance getting registered are urged to call 833-984-3747. For registration for the waitlist, visit here.

County officials want to remind residents there are only 6,000 doses for this week. They recommend those who are not scheduled to get the vaccine this week to visit vaccination hubs in other counties in the state, as this couple did.

For more information on those sites, click here. For the State’s list of approved providers, click here.

The DSHS confirmed to KVUE Tuesday evening that the vaccine shipment expected to arrive at Family Emergency Room in Cedar Park on Tuesday will now arrive Wednesday. Family Emergency Room is scheduled to receive 6,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.