Williamson County 24-hour Vax-A-Thon brings '80s fun to drive-thru event

The '80s-themed event aims to vaccinate 7,000 people in 24 hours.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Family Hospital Systems in partnership with Williamson County hosted a 24-hour "Vax-A-Thon" at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex this weekend.

"This is Austin, baby. This is the way people should look when you come to get a vaccine," said Judy Brenstein.

Staff and volunteers pulled out their windbreaker track suits and grabbed their shaggy wigs and leg warmers to bring some '80s fun to Family Hospital Systems' drive-thru vaccination event.

"I feel relieved just seeing this kind of look," said Brenstein.

Brenstein and her wife, Flo Bolden, are two of the 7,000 people who will have the first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine once this event is over on Sunday morning.

"We are on target I think right now to vaccinate 400 people per hour," said Family Hospital Systems communications director Jen Stratton.

Stratton said Family Hospital Systems pulled patients from Williamson County's waitlist who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine and sent individual links to make appointments.

As many waited in line, they said the thought of being fully vaccinated in a few weeks was at the forefront of their minds.

"I feel like I am one step closer to normal," said Steve Krein. "That's what I am looking forward to, and going out and having dinner with my wife."

"Maybe take a trip down to Houston and see friends we haven't seen in over a year," said Bolden.

Jazmen Wright said she can't think of celebrating just yet.

"I am really apprehensive about next Wednesday when everything opens up," said Wright. "So for me I will be in the house until both doses are in, and even then we are still very cautious and conscious."

Stratton said all appointments for this event are full.