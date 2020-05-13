WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County and Family Emergency Room is now allowing individuals who do not show COVID-19 symptoms to be tested for the virus.

Family Emergency Room is conducting COVID-19 tests by appointment free of charge at its facilities in Cedar Park and Round Rock if residents fill out this form first. Schedulers will contact patients Monday through Friday. However, there are appointments available seven days a week.

RELATED:

COVID-19 testing rates in Central Texas are lower than the state average

Texas expanding COVID-19 testing in prisons

Family Emergency Room has six locations throughout Greater Austin, including Cedar Park and Round Rock.

According to the press release, the Williamson County Commissioners Court agreed on April 27 to provide COVID-19 tests and personal protection equipment (PPE) to Family Emergency Room, which will be administering the testing services at no cost to the county or the public.

Williamson County residents can then be tested at either 3620 E. Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park; or 1925 A.W. Grimes Blvd, Round Rock.

RELATED:

Percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas drops slightly, deaths hold steady

Gov. Abbott says all Texas nursing home residents, staff must be tested for COVID-19

“Having more people tested is an important step to being able to track the spread of COVID-19,” said Williamson County Commissioner Cynthia Long. “We appreciate that our partners at Family Emergency Room have the capacity to open up testing to more individuals who wish to be tested.”

WATCH: Coronavirus testing in Austin | KVUE

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Here is the flight path for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds' Austin flyover

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Austin, Travis County COVID-19 public health orders 'unlawful,' issues warning

TEA provides changes to 2020-21 school calendars, prepares for 'devastating impact' on students

Another $1,200 may come your way in a new stimulus bill

Elon Musk defies virus stay-home order, reopens Tesla factory