AUSTIN, Texas — A staff member at the Whole Foods grocery store at The Domain in North Austin has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

"The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities," the spokesperson said. "We’ve been working closely with our store Team Members, and are supporting the diagnosed Team Member, who is in quarantine. Out of an abundance of caution, the store performed an additional cleaning and disinfection, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures."

Whole Foods is currently implementing the following measures at its stores during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Enhanced daily cleanliness and sanitation protocols across all stores and facilities, on top of its standard stringent protocols.

Operating under social distancing guidelines in stores and facilities, ensuring that interaction between Team Members and customers can happen at a safe distance.

Closing stores up to two hours early to give Team Members more time to restock shelves, sanitize stores and rest in preparation for the next day.

The Whole Foods website also provides a detailed list of actions the company is taking in response to COVID-19.

