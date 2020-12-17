How much is the new stimulus check? Answering your questions

Negotiators are still finalizing a nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 relief package. A key element is a second round of stimulus payments, but for less than $1,200.

WASHINGTON — Congress appears headed to a weekend session to finish off work on a almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

Overall, the central elements of the hard-fought aid compromise appeared in place including a second round of coronavirus stimulus checks for most Americans. It also includes more than $300 billion in aid to businesses; a $300-per-week bonus federal jobless benefit and renewal of soon-to-expire state benefits; vaccine distribution funds and money for renters, schools, the Postal Service and people needing food aid.

How much is the new stimulus check?

The second stimulus check included in the new COVID-19 economic relief package is expected to be $600 to individuals. That's about half of what was sent out during the first round of stimulus checks.

Under the CARES Act, millions of Americans received checks up to $1,200 per adult, and an additional $500 for each eligible child, for individuals making less than $75,000 and couples making less than $150,000 annually.

When will the stimulus bill pass?

While congressional leaders had hoped to pass the stimulus bill by Friday night, that seems unlikely.

There have been a handful of snags in the overall negotiations on the almost $1 trillion package meaning a weekend session of Congress now appears virtually certain, along with a stopgap spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday.

What about dependents? And who will qualify for the second stimulus check?

The answers to these questions will depend on what's in the bill's text. As of Thursday afternoon, the legislation hasn't been revealed so some of these specifics remain unknown.