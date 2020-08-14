What's Your VUE: What is the plan for keeping school cafeterias safe?

As school districts across Central Texas start heading back to class, KVUE wants to help answer questions viewers may have.

AUSTIN, Texas — As schools across Central Texas roll out their reopening plan, parents and school employees have a lot of questions about the unique school year, so KVUE is trying to answer some of them.

Question: What is the protection plan for the foodservice staff and cafeteria protection plan?

Answer: According to the Texas Education Agency's (TEA) 2020-2021 Public Health Planning Guidance, school systems should social distance as much as possible. This may include having students eat at their desks, space children in line and seats at the tables six feet apart, or use dividers between cafeteria tables to shield students from exposure.

For meal service itself, school districts should have individually plated meals with disposable food service items for students who do not bring their own lunch.

Question: Have restrictions been extended past Aug. 15? Are we still in quarantine?

Answer: Since Mayor Steve Adler last extended the 'Stay Home, Mask and Otherwise be Safe' order on July 2 and set to expire Aug. 15, he has not issued another extension. This requires individuals in Austin to wear masks, social distance, avoid large gatherings and stay home for unessential travel.

However, on Aug. 4, Dr. Mark Escott with Austin-Travis County's Health Authority signed a Notice of Emergency Rules Adoption order which asks that all Austin-Travis County residents avoid nonessential outings and stay inside as much as possible to contain the spread of COVID-19.

If a person does test positive, Escott said they must quarantine for at least 14 days from the last time they experienced a symptom. People who they exposed should also quarantine for two weeks.

