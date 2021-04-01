Texas to distribute 325,000 doses in 4th week of COVID-19 vaccination

The State will also distribute 224,250 doses to complete vaccination from week one recipients.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said Texas will distribute more than 325,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine across the state over the next week. The State will also distribute 224,250 additional doses to complete vaccination from week one recipients.

DSHS said distribution of the first doses will go to more than 949 providers in 158 Texas counties over the next week. That includes 167,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 37,050 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

An additional 121,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will go to the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, which will serve staff and residents at 770 long-term care facilities over the next week.

DSHS said Texas has been allocated around 1.5 million first doses through the first four weeks of vaccine distribution, reaching providers in 214 counties by the end of the week.

A list of providers receiving the vaccine this week is available on the DSHS website. The department has posted a vaccine provider location map that will be updated frequently.

The vaccine is currently being administered to those in the 1A and 1B groups, including health care workers, first responders, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, those 65 and over and those 16 and over with at least one chronic medical condition, including pregnancy.