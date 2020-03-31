AUSTIN, Texas — Medical professionals across the country are spreading the message: "We stay here for you, please stay home for us."

They're holding up signs hoping their communities understand that staying home will slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Texas Nurses Association (TNA) said there's a lot of concern working in the medical field during the coronavirus pandemic and there's still a lot of questions about the virus.

TNA officials said nurses are facing personal protective equipment shortages and they don't know how this will all unfold.

RELATED: Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Austin-Travis Co. reporting 244 confirmed cases, Hays Co. reporting 28 active cases

"It's a way that we can contain the spread. We can flatten the curve so we don't see a tremendous surge that overwhelms our resources like we're seeing it play out in New York right now and we saw in Italy," said Cindy Zolnierek, RN, Texas Nurses Association CEO.

RELATED: White House projects 100K to 240K coronavirus deaths if social distancing is maintained

Group of Austin spring breakers tests positive for coronavirus after trip to Mexico

The medics said staying home will protect not only your life, but the people who are trying to save lives.

At the March 31 White House briefing on the pandemic, Dr. Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, explained that they have been relying on a model from the University of Washington which projects there will be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in U.S. from coronavirus pandemic if social distancing is maintained. She added that it was "still way too much."

Dr. Birx added that the modeling shows that without mitigation, the death toll in the U.S. could skyrocket to somewhere between 1.5 million to 2.2 million dead.

