We Are Blood hosting convalescent plasma drives this week

AUSTIN, Texas — If you've recovered from COVID-19, your blood could do a lot of good.

We Are Blood says it is experiencing a critical shortage in donations of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients. The organization says as area hospitalizations have spiked over the past few weeks, the need for donations has risen drastically.

"During the spike in Central Texas hospitalizations experienced in July, we were sending 20-25 units of convalescent plasma a day to local hospitals,” said Nick Canedo, the VP of communications for We Are Blood. "Saturday alone we sent 84 units to local patients. At that pace, we could run out of life-saving convalescent plasma in a matter of days."

We Are Blood has partnered with St. David's Emergency Center in Cedar Park for a convalescent plasma drive on Tuesday, Jan. 5, and Wednesday, Jan. 6, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days. Convalescent plasma donations and regular whole blood donations will be collected.

To qualify to donate convalescent plasma, you need to have a lab-tested diagnosis of COVID-19 or a positive antibody result, have been without symptoms for at least 14 days and meet all other blood donation criteria. To donate, submit the questionnaire here.

All other donors can schedule normally through We Are Blood's website.

Blood donations can also be made by appointment at any of three donor centers or at one of We Are Blood’s mobile drives. Check locations for hours and days of operation.