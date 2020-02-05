MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Thousands of people once again are flocking to many of Florida's beaches as they begin reopening despite the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

At some of them, the Grim Reaper is showing up, too.

"The Grim Reaper represents death," said attorney Daniel Uhlfelder to WKRG-TV. "This is a deadly virus."

Dressed in black, wearing black gloves and handling a plastic scythe, Uhlfelder visited Miramar Beach on Friday, hoping people would second-guess being there: The coronavirus hasn't gone away, and it's still spreading.

He sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to close all of Florida's beaches when local governments took it upon themselves to decide what to do, according to Florida Politics.

Many people yelled at him, telling him to go home. Some said he scared a few children.

"A lot of the little kids keep asking questions like, 'Is he here to kill us?'" beachgoer Al DeAngelis said. "Out of, you know, the whole beach being positive that's the one negative guy that's walking around... saying that corona kills.

"Yeah, we understand that."

Still, if the Grim Reaper -- aka Uhlfelder -- can scare off one person, he said he's "done what I can."

