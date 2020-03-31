GEORGETOWN, Texas — A Walgreens spokesperson has confirmed that an employee who works at the 1220 W. University Ave. location in Georgetown, Texas, is being evaluated for coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the spokesperson, the store was notified on March 20 and the employee has not been in the store since March 17.

The location has been temporarily closed to properly clean and disinfect but is expected to reopen Tuesday, March 31.

Walgreens could not confirm what position the employee holds or if the store would be contacting every customer who visited that location.

The spokesperson said the store is following established protocols and CDC guidance.

According to the spokesperson, the established response includes promptly notifying the public health department followed by identifying and contacting those who might be at risk in order to self-quarantine depending on the situation.

WATCH: Coronavirus in Austin, Texas: How is the city protecting nursing home patients with COVID-19?

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

This interactive map shows you where coronavirus cases are in Texas

List: 100 things to do while stuck at home social distancing