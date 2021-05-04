Walmart, Sam's Club expand COVID-19 vaccinations to all stores nationwide

The vaccinations will be available at all of the chain's 5,100 pharmacies, including select locations in California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Walmart and Sam's Club are expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccine to all of their pharmacies nationwide. The company made the announcement Tuesday.

Customers are welcome to make an appointment to get the vaccine, but Walmart and Sam's Club say walk-ins are now being accepted at any of the more than 5,100 locations. Walmart says this makes it more convenient for customers to get their shots while shopping for groceries or other essentials.

Walmart also says it's rolling out new programs to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and will continue efforts to increase access across the U.S.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness, said.

To encourage more Americans to get vaccinated, the company also launched a nationwide Get Out The Vaccine campaign. It's an extension of the retailer's role in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and the existing vaccination program. It provides education materials to be displayed in stores about the effectiveness and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19,” Pegus said.

Walmart is also utilizing mobile clinics to take vaccines straight into select communities. Most recently, Walmart partnered with the National Hot Rod Association at their Southern Nationals event in Georgia, where walk-up vaccines were offered to race fans.

With the expansion of vaccine supply, there are now around 4,000 Walmart and Sam's Club stores that are administering vaccinations in areas that have been designated as Medically Underserved Areas by the Health Resources and Services Location.

To encourage vaccination in these communities, Walmart and Sam’s Club will continue partnering with national and local non-profits, community partners and faith-based organizations on community vaccine events.

To get your vaccination, you can just walk into any Walmart or Sam's Club location, as supply allows. You can also schedule an appointment at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine or samsclub.com/covid. Customers can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, if they want.

Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies are administering the Johnson &Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You do not have to be a member at Sam's Club to get vaccinated there.

Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week. Sam's Club pharmacies are closed on Sundays.

CORONAVIRUS AND VACCINE RESOURCES AND ANSWERS: