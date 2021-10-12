Unvaccinated Central Texans wanted for trial of 'updated' COVID-19 vaccine

The trial is enrolling healthy adults between 18 and 85 years old who are currently unvaccinated for COVID-19 and haven't had the virus.

AUSTIN, Texas — ARC Clinical Research, the research arm of Austin Regional Clinic, is enrolling unvaccinated people to participate in a BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine study testing an "updated" version of the Pfizer vaccine targeting the alpha and delta variants.

According to ARC Clinic Research, the study consists of two parts. One part will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the booster injection (third shot) containing multivalent vaccine (two virus strains). The second part will evaluate the safety and efficacy of a booster injection of a monovalent vaccine (one virus strain).

The results of the parts will be compared to those who were previously vaccinated with the currently-approved Pfizer vaccine.

KVUE confirmed that participants of the study will receive $100 per doctor visit and researchers anticipate participants can expect at least eight visits.

Volunteers must be 18 to 85 years old and have not previously received vaccination for COVID-19, have no history of COVID-19, have no known history of HBV or HIV, have no known history of cardiovascular diseases and have had no previous allergic reactions to vaccines.

"As new variants emerge with unknown risk, such as the latest Omicron, we must continue to research new approaches to ensure that our vaccines can adequately protect against COVID-19," Dr. Amy Siegel, an internal medicine physician at Austin Regional Clinic and a principal investigator at ARC Clinical Research, said in a statement. "If evidence emerges that the existing vaccines are less effective against the variants, trials like this one will make us better prepared."

While other places are testing this updated vaccine, ARC Clinical Research is the only site in Central Texas recruiting for this trial and the only entity targeting unvaccinated individuals, KVUE confirmed.

Spots are limited. If you are interested in participating, contact ARC Wilson Parke Clinical Research at 512-225-5931, or click here to complete the research inquiry form.