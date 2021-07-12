Travis, Williamson, Hays counties outpacing Texas in percentage of children 5-11 who’ve received one COVID-19 vaccine dose

Across Texas, about 13.43% of children ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

AUSTIN, Texas — Approximately 13.43% of children ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.

There are about 2.9 million children in this age group across the state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). According to data from the DSHS, 389,319 5 to 11-year-olds have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Central Texas, Williamson County has the highest percentage of children ages 5 to 11 that have received at least one dose, coming in at 26.25%. Travis County is close behind at 25.59%.

According to DSHS, that’s 15,347 total 5 to 11-year-olds in Williamson County and 29,307 in Travis County.

Hays County is also ahead of the state’s percentage at 19.80%.

Bastrop, Caldwell and Gillespie counties have surpassed the 5% mark. But, Blanco, Burnet, Fayette, Lee, Llano, and Mason counties are all sitting at under 5%.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine became available to children in the U.S. ages 5 to 11 last month.

According to data from the DSHS, 112,734 children in that age group are now fully vaccinated. Over 15,500 children received one dose of the vaccine just during the week of Nov. 29.