COVID-19 vaccination rate nears the 70% mark in Travis County

Most Central Texas counties report that at least half of their residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

AUSTIN, Texas — The magic number is 70.

Seventy percent of all Austin residents is the number that health officials hope will be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by the end of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. And based on the latest data, they’re getting close to their goal.

In Travis County, 69.5% of people over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The numbers were only slightly lower in Williamson County, where about 67% of residents age 12 and older have received at least one of the COVID-19 vaccine shots. Hays County data shows a 61% rate and Bastrop County's rate is 54%.

Among the counties in the KVUE viewing area, Lee County has the lowest vaccination rate at just under 43%, while Gillespie and Blanco counties are both past the 50% rate of people age 12 and older who have received at least one of the shots.

Here is the data for the percentage of those who are fully vaccinated (two shots):

Travis County: 60%

Williamson County: 58%

Hays County: 52%

Bastrop County: 43%

Across the state, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports that 49.6% of Texans age 12 and older have been fully vaccinated.