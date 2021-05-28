Promoters of the concert say it's a business decision that they'll let the market decide.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg concert headlined by the rock band Teenage Bottlerocket is charging guests just $18 if they can prove they're fully vaccinated.

If unvaccinated, well there's a fee for that.

Promoters of the concert, which is being held at VFW Post 39, are selling $18 tickets for people who bring their COVID-19 vaccination cards.

On the promotion's website, concertgoers are told they will need to have their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine prior to the concert.

If not, then tickets for unvaccinated people are a flat $999.999. People who buy a discounted ticket and don't provide proof of their vaccination will have to pay the remaining $981.99, the website says.

"We are NOT telling you what to do here, we are making a business decision and letting the market decide. If someone wants to come in unvaccinated, they will scare off a large number of patrons and will need to pay the difference," the promotion's website reads.

Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order forbidding vaccine passports.

The order said vaccine passports would create two classes of citizens based on vaccinations for everyday activities such as eating at a restaurant or going to the movies.