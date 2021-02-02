CVS to begin COVID-19 vaccinations at 70 pharmacies across Texas

Here's how to register for a vaccine appointment with CVS.

DALLAS — CVS Health announced Tuesday it would begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine doses at 70 pharmacies across Texas next week.

Appointment bookings will become available as early as Feb. 9 as stores get vaccine shipments, according to a news release from the company. The locations will begin to offer the vaccinations starting Feb. 11.

To register for an appointment, patients must be in either Phase 1A or 1B of Texas' vaccine plan. People who are eligible can sign up online at CVS.com, through the CVS app or by calling 800-746-7287. The locations will not provide vaccinations to walk-ins.

The vaccines will come straight from CVS's partnership with the federal government under its pharmacy program, and the drugstore chain will be given 38,000 doses for this initial rollout, the release said. The company expects to expand to more locations as more vaccine supply becomes available.

The locations are spread out across the state and include pharmacies in:

Abilene

Amarillo

Beaumont

Brownsville

El Paso

Houston

Laredo

Lubbock

Midland

Plano

San Antonio

Waco