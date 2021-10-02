NRG Stadium will become COVID vaccine megasite with 10,000 shots a day

The Community Vaccination Center at NRG is expected to be up and running by February 22, according to the White House.

HOUSTON — NRG Stadium is set to become a new COVID-19 vaccine mega site, capable of administering more than 10,000 shots a day

It’s part of a partnership between the White House and the State of Texas and all includes mega sites at Fair Park in Dallas and AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Biden Administration is sending federal teams immediately to work hand-in-hand with the state and local jurisdictions.

They expect these sites to start getting shots in arms beginning the week of February 22.

These Community Vaccination Centers will utilize primarily federal staff in support of state and local governments.

These sites were identified using a range of criteria, most central to those is the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. This tool was created to help emergency response planners and public health officials identify and map communities that will most likely need support before, during, and after a hazardous event. The index takes into consideration critical data points, including socioeconomic status, household composition, minority status, languages, housing type and transportation.

The goal of establishing these joint federal pilot centers is to continue to expand the rate of vaccinations in an efficient, effective and equitable manner, with an explicit focus on making sure that communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection are not left behind.

Hard-Hit Texas Communities :

While the City of Dallas is 1.35 million people, the city is a major part of the DFW Metroplex which includes 7.54 million people. In Dallas County 16.6% of the population live below the poverty line. The city is composed of large minority populations including Hispanic (40.2%) and Black (22.3%).

Houston Metro area has a different makeup than Dallas with 2.3 million in the city, 4.7 million in the County and 7 million in the metro area. In Harris County 16.2% of the population live below the poverty line. In Houston, no racial or ethnic group constitutes a majority. The area is home to the nation’s fourth-largest Hispanic/Latino population at more than 2.7 million. The Greater Houston area also includes the nation’s ninth-largest Asian population.

Each of these areas, like the rest of the country have struggled with the impacts of COVID-19. In Dallas County, over 210,000 have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 2,400 have passed away as a result of the pandemic. In Harris County, over 329,000 have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 3,000 have passed away as a result of the pandemic. In Tarrant County, over 190,000 have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 2,500 have passed away as a result of the pandemic.



Accessible to Vulnerable Populations :