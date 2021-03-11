LIST: Which Austin-area providers are receiving pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses?

The Texas DSHS released its first Pediatric Vaccine Provider Allocation List on Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said it has instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ship Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to more than 900 providers in 155 Texas counties over the next week, including a number of Central Texas providers.

The CDC on Tuesday gave the final signoff for the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The DSHS said the CDC will deliver 1,010,700 doses of the vaccine to Texas vaccine providers and 349,200 doses will be delivered to pharmacies in the federal pharmacy program to vaccinate kids in that age group.

The DSHS said more than 400,000 doses of vaccine have already arrived with 162,000 expected to arrive Wednesday. The delivery of the full amount will continue through the next week.

On Wednesday, the DSHS released a list of providers receiving the pediatric vaccine. Here are the Central Texas providers expected to receive doses:

Travis County

Austin Public Health

Seton Medical Center Austin

Lamar Plaza Drug Store

Tarrytown Pharmacy

Southwest Pediatric Associates - Austin

Wildflower Pediatrics

Austin Regional Clinic - Far West

Austin Regional Clinic - Southwest

Austin Public Health Immunization Program

People's Community Clinic - Austin 2

Austin Regional Clinic - South

Grow Pediatrics And Adolescent Medicine, PLLC

Family Wellness Clinic Ut Austin School Of Nursing

Austin Diagnostic Clinic Travel Clinic

Dell Childrens Medical Center Of Central Texas

Texas Neuro Rehab Center

Austin Regional Clinic - Quarry Lake

411 Pediatrics

Austin Regional Clinic - Anderson Mill

Austin Regional Clinic - Wilson Parke

Schoolhouse Pediatrics

South Austin Medical Clinic PLLC.

Ellias Pediatrics

Bee Caves Pediatrics - Austin

Austin Children's Clinic

One Medical

Elissa Gonzalez, MD, PLLC.

Pediatric Associates Of Austin

38th Street Pharmacy

East Austin Medicine Shop

Vina Pharmacy

Specialty Apothecary Group LLC

Lake Hills Pharmacy

Texas Children's Specialty Care- Austin

ARC East 7th

CommUnityCare South East Health and Wellness Clinic

Shots For Tots Far South

Shots For Tots St Johns

Carousel Pediatrics Wm Cannon

Carousel Pediatrics Ed Bluestein

CommUnityCare East Austin

CommUnityCare - Rosewood Zaragosa

Central Texas Allied Health Institute

Austin Regional Clinic - Bee Cave

Bee Caves Pediatrics - Lakeway

Austin Regional Clinic - Manor

Austin Regional Clinic - Kelly Lane

Austin Regional Clinic - Pflugerville

Williamson County

Cedar Park Ped Family Med 2

Cedar Park Pediatric And Family Medicine - 2

Cedar Park Pediatrics

Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park

Austin Regional Clinic - Cedar Park

North Austin Pediatrics Cedar Park

Georgetown Pediatrics

Chisholm Trail Pediatrics

Austin Regional Clinic - Georgetown

Austin Regional Clinic - Hutto

North Austin Pediatrics Leander

Austin Regional Clinic - Leander

Treehouse Pediatrics

Austin Regional Clinic - Round Rock

Austin Regional Clinic - Sendero Springs

WCCHD Round Rock

Hays County

Austin Regional Clinic-Buda

Dripping Springs Pharmacy

Austin Regional Clinic - Dripping Springs

Austin Regional Clinic - Kyle

Austin Regional Clinic - Center Street

Kyle ER & Hospital

Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos

Bastrop County

A+ Life Style Medical Group

Caldwell County

Lockhart Family Medicine

Lockhart Family Practice Center

Burnet County

Children's Health Center

Lee County

Pieratt's Pharmacy

Fayette County

Apothecary of Medical Associates

Milam County

LHD Milam County Health Department (RE)

For a breakdown of how many doses are being allocated to each provider, click here.

In addition to the providers listed above, CVS and Walgreens have said they plan to start vaccinations for kids ages 5 to 11 in the coming days.

The pediatric vaccine comes in a different dosage from the vaccine for adults, so it is important to seek out providers who have received the pediatric vaccine. Most vaccine shipments are expected to arrive in the next week, and the DSHS recommends making an appointment or checking with the provider before going to get vaccinated.

According to the DSHS, there are approximately 2.9 million children ages 5 to 11 in Texas.