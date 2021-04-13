Blood clot symptoms: What to watch for if you got the Johnson & Johnson shot

U.S. health officials are investigating to see if extremely rare reports of women with blood clots are connected to the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

HOUSTON — The United States early Tuesday morning recommended a pause of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate rare reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women.

The clots were observed in the sinuses of the brain along with reduced platelet counts — making the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner heparin, potentially “dangerous.”

At least one death was reported and another woman was said to be in critical condition — none of these blood clot cases were reported in Texas.

J&J said in a statement Tuesday that it was aware of the reports but no official link to its vaccine had been established.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects. At a morning press conference, health officials said the "pause" was to allow for further investigation and to give more time for medical facilities to prepare and learn how to react to any more blood clot cases.

J&J vaccine blood clot symptoms: What to know and what to watch for

"Adverse events appear to be extremely rare and are being further evaluated to ensure vaccine safety," Texas health officials note

Unusual clots in six women occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination, the CDC says

The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets

All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48

Symptoms: People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider

People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider Treatment: U.S. health authorities cautioned doctors against using a typical clot treatment, the blood-thinner heparin. “In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous and alternative treatments need to be given,” the FDA and CDC said

More on blood clots from the CDC:

Know the Lingo About Blood Clots

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT): Blood clot located in a deep vein, usually in a leg or arm.

Pulmonary embolism (PE): Blood clot that has traveled from a deep vein to a lung.

DVT and PE are also known as VTE (venous thromboembolism).

Blood Clots Affect Many People

VTE affects as many as 900,000 Americans each year.

As many as 100,000 people die of blood clots each year.

Everyone Is at Risk. Some Factors Can Increase This Risk.

Hospitalization and Surgery – One-half of blood clots occur during or soon after a hospital stay or surgery.

Being Immobile – Not moving for long periods of time (for example, extended bed rest or extended travel).

Other Risk Factors

Older age

Overweight or obese

Family history of VTE

Recent or recurrent cancer

During and just after pregnancy

Estrogen-based medicine such as hormonal birth control or hormone replacement therapy

Injury and trauma

Know the Signs, Symptoms and Risk Factors

DVT Symptoms

Swelling

Pain

Tenderness

Redness of the skin

PE Symptoms

Difficulty breathing

Faster than normal or irregular heartbeat

Chest pain or discomfort, which usually worsens with a deep breath or coughing

Coughing up blood

Very low blood pressure, lightheadedness, or fainting

What You Can Do to Prevent Death or Complications of a Blood Clot

Know your risks and recognize symptoms.

If you have any symptoms, see your doctor as soon as possible. Blood clots can be safely treated by your doctor.

Before any surgery, talk with your doctor about blood clots.

Tell your doctor if you have risk factors for blood clots.