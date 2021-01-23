Hays County's vaccine portal filled up within 25 minutes. What do I do now?

Thousands of Hays County residents are feeling anxious after not being able to book an appointment through the vaccine portal.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — On Friday, a portal was officially launched for Hays County residents to schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine through the county health department.

But within 25 minutes of the portal opening, every single time slot was filled for the upcoming week.

With only a little under 2,000 vaccines allocated to the health department, those who were able to get appointments feel very grateful.

"I'm ecstatic. My hands were shaking while signing up on the website. I was so scared it wasn't going to go through," said Ren Vanderlind, a San Marcos resident who has an autoimmune disease.

But now thousands of residents are unsure when their turn will come.

"We know this is an inadequate amount for this community right now," Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said.

Without a waitlist, the next doses will likely be another first come, first served scenario until one is created.

State Rep. Erin Zwiener, who serves Hays County as part of Texas' District 45, said this virus has disproportionally impacted communities of color, especially Hispanic communities.

"Unfortunately, we've also seen disproportionate access to the vaccine with this rollout since the vaccine began. The demand still exceeds the supply of the vaccine. It's going to take a little while to get to everyone in group 1B, but leaders need to work extra hard to make sure we are reaching out to Hispanic community members," Zwiener said. "Making sure we have information available in Spanish, reassuring that the vaccine is safe so that we get these most impacted communities protected as well,"

Although appointments can't be made until the next doses arrive in Hays County, officials recommend keeping an eye on the county website. Residents who don't have internet can call 512-938-1650 when the next doses are available.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Hays County Health Department is expected to get another 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this coming week. Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Marcos is also expected to receive 200 Moderna doses.