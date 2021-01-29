Hays County vaccine registration portal to reopen Friday at noon

Residents can book their appointments for the coronavirus vaccine on the Hays County website. There's also a phone number for those without internet access.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County is reopening its COVID-19 vaccine registration portal starting at noon Friday, Jan. 29.

Residents can book their appointments for the coronavirus vaccine on the Hays County website here.

Those without internet access are asked to call 512-938-1650. However, county officials said the phone option is only for residents who do not have access to the internet because the county has a small group of employees who can help over the phone.

Hays County currently does not have a waitlist for the vaccine. That means the vaccine registration is on a first-come, first-served basis, and residents will not be able to register for the vaccine once appointments have been filled for the vaccines available.

Residents looking to book an appointment should continue to monitor the Hays County website. They can also sign up for alerts about vaccine updates by texting "COVID" to 844-928-3213.

The vaccine is currently only available to those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services website, Hays County is receiving 2,150 vaccines in week seven of the vaccine rollout.

On Friday, Jan. 22, a portal was officially launched for Hays County residents, but within 25 minutes of the portal opening, every single time slot was filled for the upcoming week.