WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health announced Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccine appointments for adolescents ages 12 to 15 are now available for scheduling at more than 5,600 Pharmacy locations nationwide, following the Food and Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group.

Beginning Thursday, participating CVS Pharmacy locations will begin administering the Pfizer vaccines to the newly eligible population, CVS said.

Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult, according to CVS.

“With every new wave of eligibility our teams have worked around the clock to ensure vaccine access as soon as possible,” said Karen Lynch, President and Chief Executive officer of CVS Health, in a press release. “Offering vaccinations to younger populations at thousands of locations across the country brings us one step closer to prevailing over the pandemic.”

Because the Pfizer vaccine is the only FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12-15, patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability, CVS said. Walk-ins are also accepted.

The scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer vaccine available once the patient’s age is provided, CVS said.

Return Ready, CVS Health’s comprehensive COVID-19 testing and vaccine solution for businesses, schools and other organizations will also meet the expanded eligibility for adolescents ages 12 to 15, CVS said.

Schools, businesses and other organizations with more than 48 participants can sponsor an on-site clinic with COVID-19 vaccines administered by CVS Heath for eligible populations, according to the company. Learn more and complete the online clinic submission form here.

CVS Health said it has administered more than 17 million COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care and retail settings and will be offering vaccinations at more than 9,600 CVS Pharmacy locations across 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. as of May 16.