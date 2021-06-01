Can my COVID-19 vaccine doses be different brands?

If you have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — There are a lot of questions about what happens after you get the COVID-19 vaccine. The KVUE Defenders tackled a few of the most pressing ones.

Question: "If you get one brand of the COVID-19 shot, can the second shot be the other brand?"

Answer: No. Doctors say the two doses that you receive need to be from the same vaccine manufacturer. The vaccines have different components in them and the dosing interval is also different, with the Pfizer vaccine having a shorter window between doses than the Moderna vaccine.

So, once you start with the Pfizer vaccine, you've got to end with Pfizer and the same goes for Moderna.

Question: "Once I get the vaccine, can I donate plasma to help others?"

Answer: You can donate blood and plasma, but the antibodies you develop are different when you get a vaccine than if you get COVID-19. So, while you can continue to donate blood and plasma, the labs will not use your plasma for the antibody treatment.

